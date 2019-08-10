Centene (CNC) Holding Has Raised by Cortland Associates Inc; Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Value Declined While 13D Management Has Boosted Position by $540,480

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 950,897 shares traded or 48.71% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Susquehanna Grp Llp has 27,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset invested in 0.06% or 5,082 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 22,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,234 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3,226 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 436,082 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Maplelane Capital Llc reported 0.17% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 66,225 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 3,047 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 107,715 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 133 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Jack in the Box (JACK) August 60 and 70 puts are active into EPS and outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jack in the Box +6% after citing accelerating momentum – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Gained 37% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 389 shares to 33,051 shares, valued at $38.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,668 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,331 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd reported 239,076 shares stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 119,346 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City invested in 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Incorporated reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mercer Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50,783 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Weiss Multi accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 12,386 shares. Guardian holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 779,020 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 46,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio.