Centene (CNC) Holder United Services Automobile Association Decreased Position by $908,024 as Shares Rose; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 98,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76 million, down from 108,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.12. About 4.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 17,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 153,827 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07M, down from 171,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 2.12 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Limited invested 4.65% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stephens Inc Ar reported 10,482 shares. 12,400 were accumulated by Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 22,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Citigroup stated it has 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability owns 58,047 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 120,109 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 21,098 shares. Argent Trust Company owns 22,907 shares. 49,453 were accumulated by Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 77,188 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 195,817 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (NYSE:OEC) by 16,940 shares to 609,016 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 15,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Eq Ind (VGK) by 10,700 shares to 190,069 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci (INDA) by 10,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchangetrad.

