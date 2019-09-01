Centene (CNC) Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lifted Stake by $4.24 Million; Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Shareholder Shaker Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $391,848 as Stock Price Declined

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 16,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 29,938 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 46,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 225,655 shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,878 are owned by Pinnacle. Three Peaks Management Ltd Com invested in 0.81% or 51,600 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.12% or 1,666 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.84% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Guardian Trust owns 180 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,756 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 46,724 shares. Axon Lp stated it has 157,300 shares or 17.54% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scout Invests holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 243,483 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. York Mgmt Global Ltd Liability Co accumulated 716,442 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Omers Administration reported 24,400 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 325,895 shares to 879,600 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,600 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd Reg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru has 204 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 102,785 shares. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 179,773 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested 0.06% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Harvey Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 8,821 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 111,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp reported 0% stake. 89,927 were reported by Seizert Prtn Lc. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 2,500 shares. The Indiana-based Ami Investment Management has invested 0.69% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 15,500 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 439,010 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0% or 16,082 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares to 55,455 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).