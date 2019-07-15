Centene (CNC) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $5.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bislett Management Cut Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Valuation Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

