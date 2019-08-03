Centene (CNC) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $5.04 Million; Clover Partners LP Decreased Its Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) by $341,310 as Stock Price Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 73,468 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 11.14 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. Michael Mark C had bought 370 shares worth $12,323 on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Net Income of $28.3 Million for the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Fund Management has 6,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 51,699 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 16,468 shares. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 667,267 shares. 254,546 are held by Commercial Bank Of Mellon. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 871,685 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 8,059 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 60,000 shares to 3,950 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Divid (DVY) by 4,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,766 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Higher medical costs take shine off Cigna second-quarter profit beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Assoc Inc owns 6,848 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridger Mgmt Llc has 371,783 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 11,473 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burke Herbert Bancorporation reported 0.2% stake. Captrust holds 0% or 196 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Lp invested in 0.1% or 987,452 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,930 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 58,944 shares. Natixis owns 533,533 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 194,180 shares or 2.01% of the stock. 32,562 were reported by Fort L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 572,010 shares.