Centene (CNC) Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $318,106 as Stock Price Rose; Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Holding Held by Robinson Capital Management Llc

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 85,274 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares to 557,881 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,915 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.38 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares to 66,903 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.