Centene (CNC) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Upped Holding; Tekne Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 188.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 62,508 shares as the company's stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46 million, up from 143,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP holds 100,000 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. British Columbia Mgmt Corp invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 155,776 shares. Sectoral Asset accumulated 4,180 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 22,023 shares. 71,423 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Ltd Llc. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1,014 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Co accumulated 0.1% or 239,076 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Ltd Partnership holds 1.28% or 4.20 million shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 14,426 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commercial Bank Of The West reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 383,552 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 166,550 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.