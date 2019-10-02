Centene (CNC) Holder Eagle Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Value Rose While Chemical Bank Has Cut Its Holding

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,363 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544,000, down from 5,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $8.1 during the last trading session, reaching $259.94. About 328,516 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 10,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.47M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 2.42M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 2,804 shares to 11,126 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Company stated it has 20,821 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com reported 700 shares stake. Wright Investors Serv stated it has 26,282 shares. Principal Fincl Inc owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 622,479 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 22,099 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 1.61 million shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,187 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 84,147 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Co has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 140,976 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 120,109 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Tt has invested 0.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13,856 shares to 29,621 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co reported 6,877 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has 8,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hwg LP invested in 0.19% or 832 shares. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,565 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 100,026 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.04% or 4,297 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 10,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,049 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Com holds 8,911 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Motco stated it has 650 shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt holds 3.62% or 55,498 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 17,227 shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80 million for 18.89 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.