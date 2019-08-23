Centene (CNC) Holder Cortland Associates Upped Its Stake; Tt International Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Has Upped by $8.98 Million as Stock Declined

Tt International increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 54,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 791,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.44M, up from 736,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 981,691 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 717,833 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 3,790 shares to 5,982 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,884 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management holds 0.1% or 98,088 shares. Riverhead Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 47,386 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 3,837 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 281 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Wesbanco National Bank owns 14,000 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Lc accumulated 194,180 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Gmt Capital, a Georgia-based fund reported 959,020 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 7,364 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.21% or 49,700 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.03% or 4,059 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company holds 31,923 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 134,513 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 21,800 shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5,210 shares to 18,884 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,625 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).