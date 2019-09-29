Centene (CNC) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Holding; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.12 Million

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 87,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 325,553 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, down from 413,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock by 576 shares to 1,249 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,973 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 10,578 shares to 257,594 shares, valued at $25.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).