Centene (CNC) Holder Adams Express Company Has Upped Its Position by $3.49 Million as Stock Value Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined While Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17,500 shares to 74,200 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $54.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).