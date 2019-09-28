Centene (CNC) Analysts See $0.97 EPS; Torchmark (TMK) Shorts Increased By 4.71%

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) had an increase of 4.71% in short interest. TMK’s SI was 3.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.71% from 3.31 million shares previously. With 449,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)’s short sellers to cover TMK’s short positions. The SI to Torchmark Corporation’s float is 3.17%. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

Analysts expect Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.99% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. CNC’s profit would be $401.19 million giving it 11.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.34 EPS previously, Centene Corporation’s analysts see -27.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.86 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.21 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC) & WellCare (WCG) Report Joint Agreement to Sell Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans to Anthem Inc. (ANTM) – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64’s average target is 48.25% above currents $43.17 stock price. Centene had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. Shares for $151,022 were bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 106,275 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Eminence Cap Lp has invested 1.8% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Montag Caldwell Lc reported 7,758 shares stake. M&T National Bank owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 25,921 shares. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 6,226 shares. Hilltop has 0.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,886 shares. Tt Intll owns 60,721 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 67,891 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Associate has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,881 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.49% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 32,301 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 350,000 shares stake.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Stock Gained 58% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold Torchmark Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 80.38 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has 10,325 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 15,929 shares. James Inv Research Inc holds 53,921 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 12,584 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 375 shares. First Republic reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 266,837 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 4,461 are held by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 29 shares. Dean Cap Management invested in 0.68% or 7,334 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 549,633 shares. Twin Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 10,842 shares. Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.38% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).