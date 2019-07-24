Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Reaches $9.39 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at Monroe Capital (MRCC) Lowered By 2.57%

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) had a decrease of 2.57% in short interest. MRCC’s SI was 626,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.57% from 642,600 shares previously. With 84,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)’s short sellers to cover MRCC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 33,351 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 9.96% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 3.49M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $11.56 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $8.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CVE worth $1.04 billion less.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cenovus achieves landmark business milestone Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “A Strong Correlation to Oil Prices Could Make Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. Raymond James maintained Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $319.97M for 9.03 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.56 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $232.86 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 19.5 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

