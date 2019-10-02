Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Reaches $8.69 After 5.00% Down Move; Park Ohio Holdings Has 1.92 Sentiment

Park Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 50 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 26 sold and reduced stock positions in Park Ohio Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 6.72 million shares, up from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Park Ohio Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 36 New Position: 14.

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 3.53M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake projectThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $10.70B company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $8.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CVE worth $534.75M less.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $10.70 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $221.53 million for 12.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cenovus to cut full-year capex, raise Q4 dividend by 25% – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Cascade Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. for 56,060 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 25,965 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.17% invested in the company for 696,084 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.71% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 215,431 shares.

More notable recent Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Park-Ohio Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PKOH) 45% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ParkOhio Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) CEO Matthew Crawford on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $344.83 million. The companyÂ’s Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 7.21 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $803,761 activity.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 8,769 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) has declined 14.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARKOHIO ACHIEVES REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS IN 2017; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD ELECTS MATTHEW V. CRAWFORD CHAIRMAN & CEO, EDWAR; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c; 27/04/2018 – ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26