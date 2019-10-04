Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Reaches $8.52 After 7.00% Down Move; SGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLAND (SGSOF) Shorts Up By 5.38%

SGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SWITZERLAND (OTCMKTS:SGSOF) had an increase of 5.38% in short interest. SGSOF’s SI was 9,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.38% from 9,300 shares previously. It closed at $2430 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 906,506 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITYThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $10.57B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $7.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CVE worth $739.83 million less.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $18.15 billion. The firm operates in nine divisions: Agriculture, Food and Life; Minerals Services; Oil, Gas, & Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. It has a 29.48 P/E ratio. It offers certification services that enable clients to demonstrate compliance of their products, processes, systems, or services with national and international regulations and standards; and inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $223.29 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy has $1300 highest and $11 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 46.71% above currents $8.52 stock price. Cenovus Energy had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on Thursday, September 26 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 3 by UBS. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.