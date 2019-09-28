Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) EPS Estimated At $0.24; SILVER BULL RESOURCES (SVBL) Shorts Up By 180.18%

SILVER BULL RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:SVBL) had an increase of 180.18% in short interest. SVBL’s SI was 127,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 180.18% from 45,400 shares previously. With 495,500 avg volume, 0 days are for SILVER BULL RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s short sellers to cover SVBL’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.0042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0725. About 214,605 shares traded. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 220.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. T_CVE’s profit would be $294.91 million giving it 13.28 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 4.02M shares traded or 38.05% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $15.67 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It has a 52.69 P/E ratio. This segment??s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

