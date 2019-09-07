Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cenovus Energy Inc. has 73.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cenovus Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy Inc. 0.00% -10.50% -5.00% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cenovus Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.71 2.13 2.49

Cenovus Energy Inc. presently has an average price target of $11, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. The rivals have a potential upside of 35.74%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Cenovus Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cenovus Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cenovus Energy Inc. -0.64% 4.39% -1.17% 15.57% -7.85% 32.01% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Cenovus Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Cenovus Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Cenovus Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.