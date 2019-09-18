Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 127,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, up from 930,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 6.35M shares traded or 73.73% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, down from 146,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 4.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Ex (VEU) by 9,612 shares to 63,438 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 25,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Mgmt Com Lp owns 0.49% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 850,251 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 597,749 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Swedbank has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 153,232 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv accumulated 116,404 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 2.08 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,497 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.42% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burney holds 8,630 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.36M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 2.90 million shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Company reported 17,635 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 18,145 shares stake.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Down 23.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) by 126,400 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 55,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,531 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).