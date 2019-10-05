Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $1.24 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 136,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.32 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 44,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 374,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50 million, down from 419,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 21,700 shares to 71,700 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 19,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $221.63 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cenovus: Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Focus On Energy: Cenovus Energy Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus Energy, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.56M for 23.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams to Report Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Oct. 30; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Oct. 31 – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stocks You Can Buy to Weather a Recession – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Il reported 15,365 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Horizon Lc has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 64,734 shares. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Macquarie Gru Inc Limited has 0.23% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 4.76M shares. 406,375 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Leavell Invest Mngmt has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Miller Howard Invests Inc New York owns 1.14 million shares. 14,069 were reported by Amer Asset. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 40,709 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.06% or 20,132 shares. Gideon Advisors holds 59,735 shares. Advisory Research invested 1.86% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).