Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shareholder Mak Capital One Raised Stake by $16.61 Million as Valuation Declined; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Altfest L J & Company Decreased Stake

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,138 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $381.55. About 959,130 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 2.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 4.80 million shares traded or 40.73% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $210.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus: Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cenovus Delivers In The Darkest Hour – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus achieves landmark business milestone Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 19,584 shares to 29,872 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.