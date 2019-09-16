Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shareholder Capital World Investors Boosted Position; Oppenheimer & Company Raised Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $2.98 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 14,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 60,420 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, up from 46,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 1.97M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 12.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 54.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477.76 million, up from 41.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 13.21% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 12.20M shares traded or 254.33% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 6,192 shares to 9,916 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,338 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) by 350,183 shares to 14.15 million shares, valued at $826.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr by 4.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.76M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).