Cenovus Energy (CVE) Share Value Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased by $309,200 Its Position; Oak Ridge Investments Boosted Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 8,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 275,660 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 267,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 3.72M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 38,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 679,480 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 465 shares to 21,243 shares, valued at $37.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,217 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tortoise Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreno Evelyn V owns 184,919 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 753,992 shares. 8,937 are held by Btr Cap. The Vermont-based Company Of Vermont has invested 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 210,000 were accumulated by Cna Financial. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 4,632 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants holds 26,672 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Limited invested 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Notis holds 19,800 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.03% or 27,942 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 974,923 shares stake. 62,772 were reported by E&G Advsr Limited Partnership. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 12,347 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.3% or 42,178 shares in its portfolio.

