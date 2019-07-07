Cenovus Energy (CVE) Share Price Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Position; As Cbs (CBS) Stock Price Declined, James Investment Research Has Cut Its Stake by $1.24 Million

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.41M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 13/04/2018 – Dealbook: The Redstones’ Voting Power Leave Moonves, CBS Few Options: DealBook Briefing; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Elton John tribute concert heading to CBS next month; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS INTENDS TO CHALLENGE PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 22/03/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as Nati

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 22.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.65 million, down from 22.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 2.43M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $130.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 17,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $323.59M for 8.61 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc reported 74,560 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 32,367 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 20,326 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management invested 0.16% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 122,467 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 4,685 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 645,357 shares. Delphi Ma has invested 1.12% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 67,778 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.30 million for 11.02 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.