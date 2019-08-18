Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.55 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 49,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,639 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 237,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 5683.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 997,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, up from 17,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.17 lastly. It is down 7.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,202 shares to 46,058 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 50,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 227,795 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $49.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,573 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).