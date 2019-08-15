Cenovus Energy (CVE) Market Valuation Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Holding; Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased Its Avx New (AVX) Position by $1.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 88,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 236,405 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 22.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.65 million, down from 22.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 3.25M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 74,130 shares to 4.55 million shares, valued at $170.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp by 8,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,382 shares, and cut its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,671 shares to 213,495 shares, valued at $68.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC).