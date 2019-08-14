Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding Held by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.07. About 5.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 94,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 930,925 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 836,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 2.52M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,673 are held by Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Homrich & Berg invested in 115,112 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 11.36 million shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,952 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 4,865 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 1.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Ltd has invested 1.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aspiriant Ltd Co holds 0.35% or 40,702 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 41,998 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv Mngmt has 114,914 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jacobs Company Ca accumulated 47,984 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd accumulated 44,082 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blb&B Advisors holds 126,188 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares to 76,645 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

