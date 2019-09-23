Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Ratan Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 421,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.78 million, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 1.21M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.87. About 2.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 7,260 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 883 are held by Stack Management Inc. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke & Herbert Natl Bank owns 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 444 shares. Veritas Inv Management Llp invested in 0.02% or 115 shares. Tru Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 126 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 65,775 shares. 802,837 are owned by Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership. Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 468,035 shares. Boltwood Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Com invested 1.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv holds 0.4% or 485 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 658 shares. 133 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca. Addison Capital holds 1.14% or 863 shares in its portfolio.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12 million and $450.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) by 21,816 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $29.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 170,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019.