Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Upped Stake by $1.33 Million as Shares Declined; Owens Corning New (OC) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 777,887 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 166,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 1.71M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. by 49,911 shares to 197,319 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,619 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “1 Oil Company to Avoid for Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on March 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cenovus Delivers In The Darkest Hour – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Will Jump Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 350 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 13,006 shares. 109,750 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 9,939 were accumulated by Fin Advisers Limited Liability Co. Cipher Capital LP owns 21,471 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 163,575 were accumulated by Skylands Capital Ltd Liability. North Star invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 500 are held by Botty Investors Ltd Liability Com. 7,321 are held by Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,137 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 350 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,183 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 651,787 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 90,335 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Owens Corning Inc (OC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens Corning 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Owens Corning Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 60,296 shares to 138,280 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).