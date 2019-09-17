Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Upped Its Holding; Banc Of California (BANC) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Its Position by $1.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 93,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.40 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 163,123 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 544,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 5.89 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.65 million, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 5.18 million shares traded or 43.84% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,570 shares to 21,708 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 36,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,801 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 272,433 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $24.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 501,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).