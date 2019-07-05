Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Cibc Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Gopro (GPRO) Shareholder Tenor Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.15 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 3.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.27 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.22M, down from 19.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 1.63 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 1.92M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Grid Plc by 97,903 shares to 137,783 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 12,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $318.89M for 8.63 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.36 million shares. 327,300 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 2.36M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Element Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1.87 million shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 27 shares. 421,483 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 434,905 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.72% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Sei Investments reported 53,659 shares.