Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Cut Holding by $582,008; Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined While Fulton Bank Has Decreased Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 74.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 72,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 24,887 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 2.35M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 10,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 7,066 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 6.86M shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Management Group Inc reported 0.49% stake. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Qs Ltd Liability reported 153,514 shares. Sit Investment Associate accumulated 434,647 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 106,493 shares or 1.92% of the stock. 1St Source Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 204,893 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 1.28M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rbf Capital Llc holds 0.71% or 100,864 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Limited Liability invested in 15,000 shares. Wheatland Advsrs reported 3.93% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Community State Bank Na reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 20,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. 51,200 were reported by Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Limited Partnership.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Instl Index Fd (VINIX) by 9,474 shares to 217,571 shares, valued at $55.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 102,780 shares to 110,230 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $182.88 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.