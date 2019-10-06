Cenovus Energy Ce (CVE) Stake Maintained by Hexavest Inc; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Increased Holding by $589,030

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Ce (CVE) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 185,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 495,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 309,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 10,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2)

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: An AAPL A Day – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Apple Soars to Year-to-Date High – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Inv Advsr has 1.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,015 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba holds 5,077 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,343 shares. First Bancshares reported 1.66% stake. First Natl has invested 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 614,438 shares. Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability reported 156,763 shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Limited Llc accumulated 7,019 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc invested in 139,016 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.00M shares. South Street Advisors Limited Com reported 76,276 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has 91,155 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Management Limited accumulated 12.27 million shares or 6.99% of the stock.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $264.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,291 shares to 246,277 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls Co (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,250 shares to 89,183 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc Ckr (NYSE:XEL) by 30,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,431 shares, and cut its stake in Westpac Banking Corp.