Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Stake Maintained by Arosa Capital Management Lp; As Cray (CRAY) Stock Value Rose, First Washington Decreased Holding by $9.23 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 67,575 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 349,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 979,576 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74,138 shares to 205,189 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 352,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cray Shasta Sparks New AI Research Program at Indiana University – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cray Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) on Behalf of Cray Shareholders and Encourages Cray Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cray Stock Jumped Friday – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cray Inc. Reports 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsr reported 167,795 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 211 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.56% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 650,534 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co holds 6,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 80,468 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Water Island Limited Liability invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). 9,455 were reported by Aperio Gru Ltd Company. The New York-based American Gru has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 269,000 shares. Sit Invest Assocs holds 48,525 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 114,041 shares to 55,959 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,782 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).