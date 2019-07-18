Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Lifted Stake; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Increased Holding by $974,100 as Stock Value Rose

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) by 401.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 11.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.80 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.78M, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 5.68M shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20M, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Home Depot shoppers threaten to boycott after learning the co-founder gave millions to help elect Trump – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Home Depot CEO: You just canâ€™t offset 40% deflation (video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot downgraded at Gabelli on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot co-founder will give 90% of his reported $4.5 billion fortune to charity – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,000 shares to 325,273 shares, valued at $38.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,912 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln stated it has 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd holds 1.19% or 51,050 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsrs owns 147,656 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 123,853 were accumulated by Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 4,735 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc reported 22,507 shares stake. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id accumulated 2,075 shares. Lakeview Cap Lc has invested 3.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.43% or 870,549 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap Mgmt holds 1.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 18,540 shares. Garnet Equity Cap accumulated 40,000 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 27,373 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Ci Incorporated stated it has 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 603,892 shares to 682,479 shares, valued at $39.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 182,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,400 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Next Energy Leg – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Delivers In The Darkest Hour – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus announces cash tender offers for certain outstanding notes – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus signs rail deals to transport oil to U.S. Gulf Coast – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Are Ridiculously Cheap! – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 20, 2019.