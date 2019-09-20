Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding; Sprint (S) Holding Maintained by Korea Investment Corp

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 111,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 351,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 240,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 4.33 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role–Update; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 30/04/2018 – The Cable – Sainsbury, Brexit & Sprint; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ. EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 349,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.87M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 114,041 shares to 55,959 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 201,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,629 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More news for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What AdvanSix Inc.’s (NYSE:ASIX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alphabet Stock Made Lemonade With Google Fiberâ€™s Lemons – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Schneider National, Inc.’s (NYSE:SNDR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:ARC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.