Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Holder Luminus Management Has Lifted Stake by $88.40 Million; First Washington Has Lifted Its Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $821,440

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) by 401.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 11.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.78M, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 2.06M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 2.37M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech And Management Inc reported 18,900 shares. Trexquant LP owns 123,610 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 387,911 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 10,601 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 53 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.08% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 328 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 41,432 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot reported 39,050 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 467,196 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares to 72,620 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 272,191 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:TOO) by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

