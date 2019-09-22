Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) are two firms in the Industrial Equipment & Components that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -10.54 0.00 Parker-Hannifin Corporation 171 1.59 N/A 11.23 15.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cemtrex Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cemtrex Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% -47% -23.8% Parker-Hannifin Corporation 0.00% 24.4% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cemtrex Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Parker-Hannifin Corporation has beta of 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cemtrex Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Parker-Hannifin Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cemtrex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cemtrex Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parker-Hannifin Corporation 1 5 1 2.14

Parker-Hannifin Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $175.43 average target price and a -0.91% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cemtrex Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 85.9% respectively. Insiders owned 40.71% of Cemtrex Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. -14.57% -31.45% -33.61% -71.28% -89.63% -62.99% Parker-Hannifin Corporation -1.78% 3% -2.73% 6.11% 7.08% 17.39%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc. had bearish trend while Parker-Hannifin Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Cemtrex Inc.

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Services (IPS), and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as various industrial process applications. This segment also offers industrial services in the areas of plant and equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly for automotive, printing and graphic, industrial automation, packaging, and chemical markets. The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, comprehensive testing services, and assembled electronic products to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies that operate primarily in the medical, industrial, automation, automotive, and renewable markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.