Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Pollution & Treatment Controls company, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Cemtrex Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.03% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cemtrex Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 12.98% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cemtrex Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 15.93% 9.74%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cemtrex Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 4.37M 66.47M 92.58

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cemtrex Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.93

As a group, Pollution & Treatment Controls companies have a potential upside of 46.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cemtrex Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. 10.71% -17.07% -13.2% -67.06% -79.49% 4.09% Industry Average 9.10% 12.72% 20.86% 19.25% 75.47% 38.34%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc. has weaker performance than Cemtrex Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cemtrex Inc.’s competitors beat Cemtrex Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.