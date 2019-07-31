Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Pollution & Treatment Controls company, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Cemtrex Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.03% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cemtrex Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 12.98% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Cemtrex Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cemtrex Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|15.93%
|9.74%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Cemtrex Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cemtrex Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|4.37M
|66.47M
|92.58
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cemtrex Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cemtrex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.93
As a group, Pollution & Treatment Controls companies have a potential upside of 46.58%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cemtrex Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cemtrex Inc.
|10.71%
|-17.07%
|-13.2%
|-67.06%
|-79.49%
|4.09%
|Industry Average
|9.10%
|12.72%
|20.86%
|19.25%
|75.47%
|38.34%
For the past year Cemtrex Inc. has weaker performance than Cemtrex Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Cemtrex Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Cemtrex Inc.’s competitors beat Cemtrex Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
