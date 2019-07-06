Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) is a company in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cemtrex Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.03% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cemtrex Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 12.98% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Cemtrex Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 15.93% 9.74%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Cemtrex Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 4.37M 66.47M 92.58

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cemtrex Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.93

The potential upside of the peers is 46.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cemtrex Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. 10.71% -17.07% -13.2% -67.06% -79.49% 4.09% Industry Average 9.10% 12.72% 20.86% 19.25% 75.47% 38.34%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cemtrex Inc.’s peers beat Cemtrex Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.