Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) is a company in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cemtrex Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.03% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cemtrex Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 12.98% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Cemtrex Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cemtrex Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|15.93%
|9.74%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Cemtrex Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cemtrex Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|4.37M
|66.47M
|92.58
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cemtrex Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cemtrex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.93
The potential upside of the peers is 46.58%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cemtrex Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cemtrex Inc.
|10.71%
|-17.07%
|-13.2%
|-67.06%
|-79.49%
|4.09%
|Industry Average
|9.10%
|12.72%
|20.86%
|19.25%
|75.47%
|38.34%
For the past year Cemtrex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Cemtrex Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Cemtrex Inc.’s peers beat Cemtrex Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
