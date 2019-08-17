Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Comparing side by side

Since Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) and CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) are part of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -10.30 0.00 CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. N/A 0.04 N/A -1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cemtrex Inc. and CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cemtrex Inc. and CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cemtrex Inc. shares and 1.98% of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.28% of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. -5% -32.14% -46.08% -73.82% -80.11% -20.25% CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. -10% -6.9% -19.4% -22.71% -89.41% -28%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc. was less bearish than CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cemtrex Inc. beats CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. The company also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications. In addition, it develops a suite of high performance technologies that are offered in powder form to catalyst suppliers for inclusion in their manufacturing processes. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; catalyst technologies to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, including automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, as well as aftermarket participants, including distributors, integrators, and retrofitters; and emissions control products to automotive aftermarket suppliers and distributors under the Durafit brand. The company markets and sells its products through a network of dealers, independent distributors, and retailers. CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.