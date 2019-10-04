Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES). The two are both Pollution & Treatment Controls companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cemtrex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|2.52M
|-10.30
|0.00
|Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
|13
|0.09
|14.89M
|2.15
|5.93
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cemtrex Inc.
|303,980,699.64%
|0%
|0%
|Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
|112,039,127.16%
|50.4%
|32.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Cemtrex Inc. shares and 75.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cemtrex Inc.
|-5%
|-32.14%
|-46.08%
|-73.82%
|-80.11%
|-20.25%
|Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
|-2%
|0.24%
|15%
|10.89%
|12.95%
|20.66%
For the past year Cemtrex Inc. has -20.25% weaker performance while Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. has 20.66% stronger performance.
Summary
Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Cemtrex Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.