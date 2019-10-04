Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES). The two are both Pollution & Treatment Controls companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. 1 0.00 2.52M -10.30 0.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 13 0.09 14.89M 2.15 5.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 303,980,699.64% 0% 0% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 112,039,127.16% 50.4% 32.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cemtrex Inc. shares and 75.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. -5% -32.14% -46.08% -73.82% -80.11% -20.25% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. -2% 0.24% 15% 10.89% 12.95% 20.66%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc. has -20.25% weaker performance while Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. has 20.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Cemtrex Inc.