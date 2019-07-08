Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Reaches $2.35 After 6.00% Down Move; LHC Group (LHCG) Sentiment Is 1.15

The stock of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 95,445 shares traded. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has declined 88.14% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CETX News: 15/03/2018 – Cemtrex Announces First VR Game, Ultra85, To Be Released in June 2018; 27/03/2018 – Vicon: Saagar Govil, Cemtrex CEO and Chairman of Board, Appointed to Serve as Vicon’s CEO and Chairman of Board; 22/03/2018 – Cemtrex Files 18 Patent Claims Pertaining to its Smartdesk Ahead of the Launch; 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – JULIAN A. TIEDEMANN RESIGNED FROM VICON’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – CEMTREX SAYS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH VICON INDUSTRIES, SAAGAR GOVIL GOVIL ASSUMED POSITION OF CEO OF VICON INDUSTRIES; 19/03/2018 – Cemtrex Announces Partnership Program for its Augmented Reality WorkbenchXR tool Due to Overwhelming Interest; 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – JOHN M. BADKE, VICON’S FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS ITS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Cemtrex to Showcase SmartDesk at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 4-6; 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – BADKE CONTINUES TO SERVE AS VICON’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Cemtrex SmartDesk Now Available for PreorderThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $5.84M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $2.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CETX worth $350,220 less.

LHC Group Inc (LHCG) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 107 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 93 reduced and sold their positions in LHC Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 27.99 million shares, down from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding LHC Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 78 Increased: 71 New Position: 36.

Analysts await Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 86.67% or $2.08 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Cemtrex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.84 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Products and Services , and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). It currently has negative earnings. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream gas and oil applications, as well as various industrial process applications.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 48.88 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50 million for 30.39 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. for 152,442 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc owns 12,995 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 288,705 shares. The Wisconsin-based Timpani Capital Management Llc has invested 2.04% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 290,356 shares.

