Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Reaches $2.16 After 9.00% Down Move; GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA ORDINARY SHARES F (GSGTF) Shorts Lowered By 84.94%

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA ORDINARY SHARES F (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) had a decrease of 84.94% in short interest. GSGTF’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 84.94% from 33,200 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 2 days are for GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA ORDINARY SHARES F (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)’s short sellers to cover GSGTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 217,457 shares traded. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has declined 88.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

GenSight Biologics S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye, and central nervous system. The company has market cap of $46.34 million. The firm develops its products through gene therapy approach with technology platforms of mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include GS010, an AAV2 containing the human wild-type ND4 gene, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of leber hereditary optic neuropathy associated with mutation in the ND4 gene; and GS030 that comprises a gene encoding photoactivatable channelrhodopsin for the treatment of reinitis pigmentosa and geographic atrophy in dry age-related macular degeneration.

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.37 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Products and Services , and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). It currently has negative earnings. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream gas and oil applications, as well as various industrial process applications.