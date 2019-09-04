Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stock Declined While Global Thematic Partners Has Upped Its Position; Oberweis Asset Management Cut Position in Harsco Corp. (HSC) as Stock Value Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 4.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 15.43 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58 million, up from 11.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 6.14M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp. (HSC) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 608,506 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $27.33M for 11.77 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 196,400 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $57.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 26,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Copper Rock Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.02% or 694,672 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 22,126 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 54,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 122,709 shares. Bbt Capital Ltd Liability has 12,976 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 15,828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Amer Century Companies Inc has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 341,048 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 62,700 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.06% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 74,889 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 188,162 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 683,691 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $54.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 712,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,101 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

