Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake Has Upped by Brandes Investment Partners Lp; Wix.Com (WIX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.42 Million as Shares Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $125.68. About 446,709 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 63.87 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.23M, up from 62.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 4.79M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers — CX; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Taylor Frigon Mngmt Lc invested in 15,911 shares. Cqs Cayman LP reported 54,565 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 255 shares. Stifel holds 6,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citigroup Inc holds 24,014 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 0.02% or 20,951 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 151,973 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 13,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management Co holds 2,178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 34,709 shares. Sylebra Cap Limited reported 5.14% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares to 449,298 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 4,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 12,053 shares to 89,614 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) by 53,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,678 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).