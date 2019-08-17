Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake Has Lifted by Gfs Advisors Llc; As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Shares Declined, Raymond James & Associates Lowered Stake by $1.72 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 7.78 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 02/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors of the May 15, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 57,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 161,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 218,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.08 million shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,639 shares to 16,760 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,684 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,331 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 67,620 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited has 1.26 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 212,632 shares. Creative Planning owns 30,849 shares. Provise Grp Lc stated it has 44,853 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 18,650 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 17,500 are owned by Legacy Capital. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 18,601 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 28,800 shares.