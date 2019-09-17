Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake Has Lifted by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Valuation Rose While Hrt Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake by $641,946

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 857.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 89,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 100,001 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, up from 10,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.035. About 2.97M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors of the May 15, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX GROWTH STRATEGY CONSISTENT W/ INVESTMENT GRADE GOAL: CEO; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 2,230 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 8,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 1.49M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.33 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 159,341 shares to 164,146 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,941 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.86% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 150,663 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 410,399 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.31M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 3,540 shares. Baxter Bros reported 8,844 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 1,328 shares. Arrow holds 16,994 shares. 6,243 are owned by Roberts Glore And Com Inc Il. 191,207 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability. Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 35,232 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. St James Invest Communication Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 28,874 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 11,543 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust holds 42,538 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Management Inc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 32,267 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 30,239 shares to 3,656 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 59,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

