Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shares Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 200,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 5.60 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – SHOULD RECOVER MOST OF PENT-UP DEMAND CAUSED BY ADVERSE WEATHER TO BE RECOVERED DURING REST OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

