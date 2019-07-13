Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shares Declined While Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Holding; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $860,825 as Market Value Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 3.91M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 482,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.48 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.99M, up from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 19.52M shares traded or 219.29% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 181,109 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $400.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 150,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.23M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

