Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Trimmed Stake by $13.04 Million as Valuation Declined; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Market Valuation Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Increased Holding by $689,520

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 3.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 4.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.155. About 21.51 million shares traded or 237.87% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 1813.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $10.24 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 406,886 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 970,362 shares to 7.02M shares, valued at $187.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 541,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Imv Inc.

